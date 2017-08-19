(video) Venezuela’s assembly moves to take power from elected congress

JUAN BARRETO/ AFP Venezuela's new Constituent Assembly shown here at the body's inauguration earlier this month

Venezuela’s new pro-government Constituent Assembly formally moved Friday to assume the powers of the opposition-dominated congress, completing what critics call a power grab that effectively puts all branches of government under the control of President Nicolás Maduro.

The Constituent Assembly, created in a July 30 vote decried as fraud by the opposition and a host of nations, had begun to assume the role of the National Assembly, whose members were democratically elected in 2015, Washington Post reported.

But in a move likely to spark further international condemnation, the motion Friday formalized the arrangement. The body was also poised to pass a new law that critics say could be used to punish opposition leaders and anti-government protesters with as much as 25 years in prison.

The body had invited the National Assembly to attend Friday’s session — an invitation that was declined. Before the vote to assume their powers, the Constituent Assembly’s president, Delcy Rodríguez — a top Maduro ally — theatrically pointed to the empty seats reserved for them.

“When they’re called for national dialogue, cameras please, see? Empty seats, There’s the definition of the Venezuelan right,” she said.

The opposition-led congress decried the vote as an attempt to finally “close” congress and said via its official Twitter account that it does not recognize the “fraudulent” move. It called on Venezuelans to join legislators in a session at the Constituent Assembly’s legislative palace Saturday morning.

“The Constituent Assembly is null, and its acts are illegal and unconstitutional. The National Assembly, the international community and the people will not abide by the annulment decision,” the opposition tweeted.

Luis Almagro, secretary general of the Organization of American States, tweeted, “Fraudulent dissolution of the National Assembly by the Constituent Assembly deepens the coup d’état in Venezuela.”

But Diosdado Cabello, a senior member of Maduro’s inner circle, said that the decision had stopped short of disbanding congress and that the assembly was simply assuming congressional powers.

Ousted chief prosecutor flees

The country’s ousted chief prosecutor and her husband – two of President Nicolas Maduro's most outspoken critics – fled the country and landed Friday afternoon in Colombia, authorities said, Fox News reported.

Luisa Ortega Diaz and German Ferrer arrived in Bogota aboard a private plane traveling from Aruba, Colombian Migration authorities said.

Ortega and Ferrer have long been aligned with Venezuela's ruling socialist party but recently broke with Maduro, publicly denouncing his push to convene the constitutional assembly.

One of the assembly's first acts was to remove Ortega and appoint one of Maduro's key allies, Tarek William Saab, as the nation's new top law enforcement officer.