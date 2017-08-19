Iranian police seize 170kg opium in western province

Iran’s anti-narcotics police forces have managed to capture 170 kilograms of opium from a major drug ring in the western province of Kermanshah, the provincial police chief announced.

Speaking to reporters in Kermanshah, the province's capital city, Brigadier General Manouchehr Amanollahi said after a month of intelligence work, the anti-narcotics police forces of the province managed to identify a drug gang that intended to transit a big haul of opium to the province, Tasnim News Agency reported.

He said that in an operation to arrest the smugglers, the police seized 170 kg of opium.

The commander added that the forces have captured 800 kg of illicit drugs over the past five months, which indicates a 195 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Iran, which has a 900-kilometer common border with Afghanistan, has been used as the main conduit for smuggling Afghan drugs to narcotics kingpins in Europe.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades.

The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.