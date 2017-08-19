RSS
0534 GMT August 19, 2017

News ID: 198952
Published: 0236 GMT August 19, 2017

Parliament holds fourth session of debates on Rouhani cabinet

Tasnim News Agency

Abbas Akundi
Tasnim News Agency
Abbas Akundi

Iranian lawmakers held a fourth day of debates on President Hassan Rouhani’s cabinet picks.

Parliament launched sessions on Tuesday to discuss the credentials and backgrounds of the proposed ministers for the vote of confidence.

In an address to the lawmakers on Tuesday morning, President Rouhani outlined his plans for the second term, giving a brief introduction of each of the 17 proposed ministers and defended their backgrounds.

The Saturday’s session started with debates on the credentials of Abbas Akhoundi, the nominee for the post of minister of roads and urban development, who has held the same job over the past four years.

If any of the proposed ministers fails to win a vote of confidence, Rouhani will have up to three months to name a replacement.

President Rouhani submitted the list of his ministers to Parliament on August 8, four days after his swearing-in ceremony.

The president took the oath of office on August 5. He had two weeks to submit his new cabinet to Parliament, but drew up the shortlist in only four days.

 

   
Parliament
Cabinet
debate
IranDaily
 
