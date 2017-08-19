Rafsanjani’s son elected head of Tehran City Council

Members of Tehran’s City Council elected Mohsen Hashemi Rafsanjani as head of the council in an unofficial session on Saturday.

Mohsen Hashemi Rafsanjani, the eldest son of the late president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, was the only candidate for the post, IRNA reported.

Morteza Alviri and Ahmad Masjed-Jamei, two other senior members of the council, earlier withdrew from running for the post in favor of Hashemi Rafsanjani.

Alviri later noted that his withdrawal was a move to increase the unity of the council.

The new City Council, which will start its work on August 23, earlier elected Mohammad-Ali Najafi, a senior reformist and former education and science minister, as the new mayor of Tehran, replacing Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, who served as Tehran’s mayor for twelve years.