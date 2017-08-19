RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0534 GMT August 19, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 198953
Published: 0241 GMT August 19, 2017

Rafsanjani’s son elected head of Tehran City Council

Rafsanjani’s son elected head of Tehran City Council

Members of Tehran’s City Council elected Mohsen Hashemi Rafsanjani as head of the council in an unofficial session on Saturday.

Mohsen Hashemi Rafsanjani, the eldest son of the late president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, was the only candidate for the post, IRNA reported.

Morteza Alviri and Ahmad Masjed-Jamei, two other senior members of the council, earlier withdrew from running for the post in favor of Hashemi Rafsanjani.

Alviri later noted that his withdrawal was a move to increase the unity of the council.

The new City Council, which will start its work on August 23, earlier elected Mohammad-Ali Najafi, a senior reformist and former education and science minister, as the new mayor of Tehran, replacing Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, who served as Tehran’s mayor for twelve years.

 

   
KeyWords
Mohsen Hashemi
elected
Tehran City Council
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1893 sec