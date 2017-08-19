RSS
0535 GMT August 19, 2017

News ID: 198955
Published: 0246 GMT August 19, 2017

Silk Screen Festival to host three Iranian films

Silk Screen Festival to host three Iranian films

Three Iranian films will be screened in the competition section of the 12th Silk Screen Film Festival in the US.

The flicks, 'Inversion', 'Kupal' and 'Lantouri', are to be featured in the US event which is scheduled for September 15-24 in Pennsylvania, ISNA reported.

This year's festival will showcase over 25 feature films from 15 Asian countries including India, Japan, China, Turkey, Lebanon, South Korea, Iraq, the Philippines and Iran.

'Kupal', 'Inversion' and 'Lantouri' are directed by Kazem Molaei, Behnam Behzadi and Reza Dormishian, respectively.

'Kupal' narrates the story of a hunter and taxidermist who accidentally traps himself in his basement. With little food and no water, Dr. Ahmad Kupal must survive using creative and desperate means and measures.

'Lantouri' is a socio-drama narrating the story of a young active journalist in Tehran who is the victim of an acid attack.

The story of 'Inversion' centers on a young, unmarried woman who decides to take charge and find ways to better express herself in Tehran.

The 10-day Asian Film Festival will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

   
Resource: ISNA
