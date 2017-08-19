Zoroastrian feast held at archeological site

Zoroastrian Gahanbar feast, or Azar Goshnasp (The Fire of the Warrior Kings), was held in Takht-e Soleyman, located in Takab in the northwestern Iranian province of West Azarbaijan.

The ceremony is celebrated each year in mid-August to pay tribute to Ahura Mazda, IRNA reported.

During the ceremony, the participants commemorate four basic elements: Water, fire, soil and wind. The archeological site is closed to tourists during the event.

The originally fortified site was recognized as a World Heritage Site in July 2003. The citadel includes the remains of a Zoroastrian fire temple built during the Sassanid period.

Religious minorities in Iran freely perform their rituals, among which are Zoroastrian Gahanbar and Christian Badarak at Qara Kelisa Church (Black Church in Azari) in Chaldoran, West Azarbaijan Province.