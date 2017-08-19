RSS
News ID: 198957
Published: 0249 GMT August 19, 2017

Iran's 'Unveiling Ceremony' enters Italy's CyBorg Film Festival

Iran's 'Unveiling Ceremony' enters Italy's CyBorg Film Festival

Art & Culture Desk

Iranian animation titled 'Unveiling Ceremony' directed by Mehdi Boustani Shahr-Babaki has entered Italy's CyBorg Film Festival.

The festival is scheduled to be held in three different regions: In Lombardy during September 22-24, in Tuscany on September 29 and Liguria from October 13-15, Mehr News Agency reported.

This will be the Iranian animation's seventh presentation in an international festival. It has earlier taken part in French, German, American and Italian filmfests. In February, the animation film received a Special Mention at the International New Animated Films and Cartoon Film Festival in the US.

   
Resource: Mehr News Agency
