Iran Outclasses China in FIVB U23 world meet

Iranian players celebrate their first victory at the 2017 FIVB Men’s U23 Volleyball Championship with a 4-0 beating of China in Cairo, Egypt, on August 19, 2017. fivb.com

Iran clinched its first victory at the 2017 FIVB Men’s U23 Volleyball Championship in Cairo, Egypt, as the Asian powerhouse eased passed China in four straight sets (15-12, 15-12, 15-8, 15-13).

On Saturday, Iran went into its second Pool B fixture of the competition in Cairo Stadium Complex on the back of a first-day defeat at the hands of Argentina by a 4-2 (16-14, 11-15, 15-11, 18-16, 13-15, 15-10).

Iran had to see off the challenge of China to stay on the course of a top-two finish in the group and keep its hopes alive of a semifinal berth and the Iranian youngsters rose up to the occasion to thrash China in an all-Asian battle.

Iran surprised its opponent with massive attacks from all directions which was not tolerated by the Chinese defense.

With this victory, Iran improved its win-loss ratio to 1-1, while China dropped to the same score line after the Asian side had a surprise victory over Turkey at the opening match.

Iran will next face Algeria later tonight.

The competition will be a testing ground for a new scoring scheme currently under review by the FIVB, which, if successful, could mark a historical turning point for volleyball - much as the introduction of the rally scoring system did in the late 90s.

Matches in Cairo will be played in best-of-seven sets with each set to 15 points (with at least a two-point difference needed). Three ranking points will be awarded to teams winning 4-0, 4-1 or 4-2. Two points go the winner of a 4-3 match with one point for the loser.

It is hoped that the new scoring system will reduce overall duration of matches, while making each set more attractive and exciting - much as tie-breaks are under the current regulations.