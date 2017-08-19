Iran Outclasses China in FIVB U23 world meet

0535 GMT August 19, 2017
On Saturday, Iran went into its second Pool B fixture of the competition in Cairo Stadium Complex on the back of a first-day defeat at the hands of Argentina by a 4-2 (16-14, 11-15, 15-11, 18-16, 13-15, 15-10).
Iran had to see off the challenge of China to stay on the course of a top-two finish in the group and keep its hopes alive of a semifinal berth and the Iranian youngsters rose up to the occasion to thrash China in an all-Asian battle.
Iran surprised its opponent with massive attacks from all directions which was not tolerated by the Chinese defense.
With this victory, Iran improved its win-loss ratio to 1-1, while China dropped to the same score line after the Asian side had a surprise victory over Turkey at the opening match.
Iran will next face Algeria later tonight.
The competition will be a testing ground for a new scoring scheme currently under review by the FIVB, which, if successful, could mark a historical turning point for volleyball - much as the introduction of the rally scoring system did in the late 90s.
Matches in Cairo will be played in best-of-seven sets with each set to 15 points (with at least a two-point difference needed). Three ranking points will be awarded to teams winning 4-0, 4-1 or 4-2. Two points go the winner of a 4-3 match with one point for the loser.
It is hoped that the new scoring system will reduce overall duration of matches, while making each set more attractive and exciting - much as tie-breaks are under the current regulations.