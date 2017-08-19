Farah on last race on British soil: It will be emotional

Mo Farah admitted the emotions will be running high when he makes his final appearance on a British track at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium today.

Eight days after signing off his championship career in London with 10000m gold and 5000m silver at the World Championships, Farah takes his bow in front of his adoring public, the Express reported.

The 10-time global gold medalist will run the 3000m at the Muller Games, and there will be one more track outing to come in Zurich before he switches his focus to the marathon.

“It will be emotional,” said Farah, 34, who ran 07:32:62 minutes at this event last year to break Dave Moorcroft’s 34-year-old UK record.

“I’m very proud of what I have achieved in my career.

“It has been a long journey, but I hope I have left a legacy behind for the younger kids to show anything is possible in life.

“To get the opportunity to say goodbye to the track in front of a British crowd is something that means a lot to me and I hope I can take everything in.

“I’ve run many great races at the Alexander Stadium over the years, and have a history there, so it’s a fitting venue for my last UK track race.”

Farah’s race will climax the Diamond League meeting which will feature many of Britain’s medal winners from the World Championships, including Dina Asher-Smith, who won 4x100m sprint relay silver.

Asher-Smith also came agonizingly close to winning bronze in the individual 200m despite having two metal pins inserted in a broken foot last February.

The Londoner says she is ready to remain Britain’s iron lady of the track as she looks to take the next step and challenge for major medals in the future.

“They can stay in for the rest of my life,” said Asher-Smith, 21, who faces double world 200m champion Dafne Schippers over 100m. The Dutch sprinter also took bronze in London.

“I’m used to it now, but I wasn’t ready for the pain of putting metal inside a bone, it’s not nice.

“When the anesthetic and painkillers wear off, your body is just saying, ‘You have wedged two bits of metal inside a bone’. If I have the pins taken out I would have to go through the same rehab again.

“I’m really happy with how the 200m went considering the injury and then to get a silver in the relay, but now I have to think about pushing for global medals. I’m really excited about the Birmingham Grand Prix because I’m going to go in there and see what I can run.”