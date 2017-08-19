Torkan sees Armenia as Iran's bridge to Eurasia, EU markets

Armenia, as a part of North-South Transport Corridor, is a bridge for Iranian businessmen to access Eurasian and European markets, said a senior Iranian official.

According to Fars News Agency, Iranian Presidential Advisor and Secretary of Free Zones Coordination Council Akbar Torkan told Yerevan-based Iranian businessmen, "Armenia is a country with a bright prospect and its economic and trade officials have an ambitious vision for the country's development by 2035."

Torkan urged Iranian governmental and private sectors to seize the opportunity to invest in Armenia and do business with the country and use at the same time the country's geographical position to access the Eurasia's 180-million-strong market as well as markets in Europe to export Iranian products and services.

Torkan and a delegation from Aras Free Zone met Armenian Minister of Economic Development and Investments Suren Karayan, Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Ashot Manukyan, as well as Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms and Deputy Prime Minister Vache Gabrielyan.

A memorandum of understanding was also inked between officials from the two countries' free economic zones.

In a relevant development on Friday, Iranian and Armenian high councils of free trade and special economic zones signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to broaden cooperation.

The MoU sought to increase cooperation between Iran's Aras and Armenia's Meghri free trade zones.

The agreement was signed by Torkan and the Armenian Minister of Economic Development and Investments Suren Karayan.

During the signing ceremony, economic directors from the two countries presented reports on talks held in the joint workshops on collaboration between trade, industrial and tourism free zones.

The Armenian minister described Torkan's visit to the country as opening a new chapter in bilateral relations in different fields, particularly in the fields of economy and trade as well as cooperation between free trade and special economy zones.

The two sides also agreed to activate potentials of cooperation between the two countries’ trade zones.

Pointing to the two countries' determination to boost economic and commercial ties, the minister underlined the need for taking practical measures to give an impetus to mutual cooperation, specially between Aras and Meghri free trade zones.

Karayan recalled his good cooperation with Iran's Ambassador to Armenia Kazem Sajjadi to enhance economic relations, and voiced his agreement with Iran's proposals in the fields of tourism, trade and Halal brands.

"Armenian government attaches special significance to trade and economic ties with Iran and we can give an impetus to bilateral relations by producing goods in both sides' free trade zones and exporting them to Europe," he said.

The Armenian government has already implemented the country's economic development plan for 2025 and enthusiastically favors Iran's state and private sectors' cooperation in operating the projects.