German MAN increasingly active in Iran: Official

MAN Diesel and Turbo — a German producer of engines and turbo machinery — said that it is increasingly active in Iran, seeing the country as its biggest growth market in the region.

"We are very active in Iran. We've restarted our company there, called MAN Iran Power. We are now building a workshop there, I just signed a lease on the shed," said Gaby B. Hanna, vice-president and head of region MEA (Middle East and Africa), MAN Diesel and Turbo, gulfnews.com reported.

A shed refers to a place where engines or turbines are designed and tested.

Part of the Volkswagen Group, which is set to start exporting cars to Iran this month after 17 years away from the country, MAN Diesel and Turbo is ensuring that it is fully compliant with all regulations when dealing with the country.

"We see Iran, as a big market for us," said Hanna, adding: "The biggest growth market for us."

Commenting on the lack of investment in Iran, Uwe Lauber, CEO of MAN Diesel and Turbo, noted that the country was a very important market before sanctions were placed on it.

However, due to the freeze on business dealing with Iran, the country had been forced to turn to China and South Korea.

"Over the last couple of years, nothing has been invested. And of course, during the sanctions, we were not able to serve our customers … and to keep plants operating, the Chinese and South Koreans were there," Lauber said.

Slow pace

Hanna added that whilst the opportunity was definitely present in Iran, compliance was significantly slowing the pace of business.

"Until they have their banking sector sorted out, there will still be difficulties," he added.

Lauber echoed that the biggest issue was finance, and receiving money from Iran in a compliant way.

In recent years, MAN Diesel and Turbo has been trying to capitalize on the move towards renewables and clean energy across the Persian Gulf region.

Renewables

The Middle East is a latecomer to the renewable energy party. However, for multinationals like MAN, that spells opportunity.

"We will continue our bread and butter line, selling heavy fuel engines, but we must remove the dirty elements in them, such as the sulfur, the nitrogen oxides, and so on. We need to make them clean," Lauber said.

But the move away from being a simple component supplier, to a fully integrated systems provider, has already begun.

And with over two thirds of the world's oil and gas reserves in the region, and a number of ageing fleets, the Middle East remains a growth market for MAN Diesel and Turbo, outstripping the likes of Europe and the US.