Iranian, German, French companies to produce auto parts in Iran

An Iranian company will launch production line for driving force parts of automobiles in Iran in cooperation with German and French companies.

According to a joint venture contract, Iranian EZAM Automotive Parts Group will technically cooperate with German Bosch Company as well as French Valeo to supply automotive parts.

The German side — the world's largest spare part supplier — will help the Iranian company produce oxygen sensors, electrical accelerators, electrical valves and engine control units (ECU).

According to the contract, Valeo, which is a multinational automotive supplier based in France, will transfer the know-how for production of ignition coil and charging system technology.

EZAM Automotive Parts Group consists of 12 large manufacturing companies. EZAM Group has been involved in auto parts industry since 1993. The group's member companies are located in Tehran, East Azarbaijan, Gilan, Alborz and Isfahan provinces while the headquarter of the holding, registered as EZAM Automotive Parts Group is located in Tehran.