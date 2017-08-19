Venezuela faces outrage after new assembly takes legislative power

Venezuela's new legislative superbody was criticized by South American governments and Washington after giving itself the power to pass laws, superseding the opposition-led congress while ex-top prosecutor Luisa Ortega fled the country.

President Nicolas Maduro sponsored last month's election of the 545-member constituent assembly over objections from the opposition, which boycotted the vote, calling it an affront to democracy. In its first session on Aug. 5 the assembly fired Ortega, who had accused Maduro of human rights violations, Reuters reported.

The oil-rich but economically ailing country has seen months of political unrest in which more than 125 people have died.

Ortega arrived in neighboring Colombia on Friday, migration authorities in Bogota said. She told Reuters in an Aug. 10 interview that she feared for her life in Venezuela, although she still considered herself the country's chief prosecutor.

US State Department meanwhile joined South American trade bloc Mercosur in condemning the new super-assembly.

"As long as the Maduro regime continues to conduct itself as an authoritarian dictatorship, we are prepared to bring the full weight of American economic and diplomatic power to bear in support of the Venezuelan people as they seek to restore their democracy," the State Department said in a statement.

In practice, the assembly's assumption of legislative power changed little in Venezuela, where the Supreme Court has shot down nearly every law that congress has approved since it was taken over by the opposition in 2016.

Delcy Rodriguez, a Maduro ally and president of the constituent assembly, insisted the move did not imply a dissolution of the congress.

"Those lazy bums have to work. What we are doing is telling them: 'Gentlemen, we are not going to let you take a holiday'," Rodriguez said in a reference to opposition legislators.

But trade bloc Mercosur condemned what it called a usurpation of legislative power, according to a statement released by Brazil's Foreign Ministry. Mercosur founding members Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay will not recognize any measures taken by the assembly, the statement said.

The assembly had invited leaders of the existing congress to join the session. Congressional leaders did not attend, insisting it was fraudulently created and usurped their powers.

"(Congress) only obeys the constitution and the people. We do not recognize the constituent assembly, much less subordinate ourselves to it," Freddy Guevara, an opposition politician and vice president of the congress, wrote on Twitter.