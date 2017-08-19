Car bomb attack kills two in Syria’s coastal city of Latakia

A car bombing in the northwestern Syrian port city of Latakia has reportedly claimed the lives of at least two people with reports of injuries.

An explosive-laden car caused the blast in the Tashreen district of the city on Saturday, Lebanon-based Arabic-language al-Manar television network reported.

It added that the bombing caused casualties but gave no further details.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitoring group, also reported the attack in the city, saying there were several injuries, with some in a critical condition.

The blast came as Syrian government forces, backed by allied fighters from popular defense groups, have been making fresh advances against the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group across the war-ravaged Arab country.

The Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad has been making efforts to return Syria to normalcy after six years of war but fighting is still underway in several parts of the country.

The political and media adviser to President Assad said on Friday that the six-year militancy in Syria is nearly over as foreign states have cut their backing for Takfiri terrorist groups.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Lebanon-based Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news network, Bouthaina Shaaban said government troops would fight against any "illegitimate" forces, whether Turkish or American.

She said the recent inauguration of Damascus International Fair and regional participation proves a “U-turn was achieved” in the foreign-sponsored crisis.

Shaaban added the war has reached its “penultimate stage” as foreign powers that backed militant outfits are changing their policies.

Syria has been fighting different foreign-sponsored militant and terrorist groups since March 2011.

The Damascus government has repeatedly blamed certain foreign countries for the spread of the devastating militancy.