Mitral valve replacement without open-heart surgery

Scientific Secretary of 19th International Congress of Latest Developments in Heart and Blood Vessels Dr. Mohammad Eslami (L), talking to Iran Daily reporter. IRAN DAILY

By Sadeq Dehqan & Katayoon Dashti

Mitral valve will be replaced without open-heart surgery for the first time in Iran, announced scientific secretary of 19th International Congress of Latest Developments in Heart and Blood Vessels.

Dr. Mohammad Eslami told Iran Daily that the heart surgery, which is currently conducted in several advanced countries, will be conducted by an American-based Iranian physician in Tehran in coming weeks.

Aortic valve replacement via angiography has been done since years ago, but mitral valve replacement is a new procedure in the world, he said.

He said 19th International Congress of Latest Developments in Heart and Blood Vessels would be held in Tehran during September 12-15 with attendance of domestic and foreign specialists.

The latest developments and achievements regarding cardiovascular diseases are discussed during the gathering which is held annually, he added.

New methods for treatment of heart failures and using new heart batteries will be discussed in upcoming congress, he added.

New diagnosis methods for cardiovascular diseases and new medical imaging methods such as MRI, CT angiography and ecocardiography, which are effective in diagnosing cardiovascular diseases, will be discussed in four-day event, he said.

On new results regarding impacts of blood fat and blood pressure in occurrence of cardiovascular diseases, he said the majority of strokes are resulted by uncontrolled blood pressure and heart rhythm irregularity which cause blood clot and bleeding in brain.

Over 60 percent of people above the age of 60 suffer blood pressure, half of whom are unaware of their problem and the rest don’t undergo effective treatment, he said.

He also said close to 25-30 percent of strokes caused by blood clot are resulted by heart rhythm irregularity.

Eslami continued that one can prevent stroke through taking new medicines or implanting devices inside the heart.

He said age is a factor in occurrence of disease, adding that as person ages, the risk of heart disease and its side effects will rise.

The side effects of heart diseases are higher in women compared to men, because the heart diseases are usually diagnosed later in women, he said.

He added that there is a misconception among physicians that women are less affected by cardiovascular diseases. Therefore, when a woman refers a physician with symptoms such as breathlessness and pain in thorax, the physician attribute the symptoms to mental tensions, he added.