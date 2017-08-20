NASA reveals secret plan to drill a hole into a supervolcano

independent.co.uk Tourists view the Morning Glory hot spring in the Upper Geyser Basin of Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, on May 14, 2016.

Scientists are working on strategies to prevent a supervolcano erupting which could have devastating effects on the world’s climate.

NASA researchers believe that drilling into the base of one of the most dangerous supervolcanoes in the world, which is underneath Yellowstone National Park, could be the solution, independent.co.uk reported.

High-pressure water jets would be pumped in to cool it down, releasing heat from the magma chamber and preventing it exploding.

Brian Wilcox of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) at the California Institute of Technology, said, “However, drilling into a supervolcano has many potential dangers.

“If you drill into the top of the magma chamber and try and cool it from there, this would be very risky.

“This could make the cap over the magma chamber more brittle and prone to fracture. And you might trigger the release of harmful volatile gases in the magma at the top of the chamber which would otherwise not be released.

“I believe the supervolcano threat is substantially greater than the asteroid or comet threat.”

A supervolcano eruption could cause long-term effects to the planet, including worldwide starvation and the release of massive amounts of Sulphur dioxide into the atmosphere.

The UN estimated that global food reserves would last just 74 days.

The biggest fear for volcanologists is wind-blown ash.

Larry Mastin, a volcanologist in The United States Geological Survey (USGS), said, "People who live upwind from eruptions need to be concerned about the big ones.

“Large eruptions give rise to umbrella clouds that push ash upwind and potentially over half the continent.”

Major eruptions happen on average once every 100,000 years.

The most recent supervolcanic eruption on the planet occurred 27,000 years ago at Taupo located at the midpoint of New Zealand's north island.

The US Geological Survey’s website states that Yellowstone will be eruption-free for centuries.

Wilcox said, “However, Yellowstone explodes approximately on a 600,000 year cycle and it is about 600,000 years since it last exploded.”

NASA’s plan is to drill around 10km into Yellowstone and pump in water which would be slowly extracted.

The cost of the project is in the region of £2.69 billion. In future, a geothermal plant could be built, generating electric power.