Babies born to obese mothers at higher risk of asthma (Video)

Babies born to obese mothers are 30 percent more likely to have chest problems associated with asthma in later life, new research showed.

A study of 2,799 women, carried out by Professor Keith Godfrey and colleagues at the University of Southampton, discovered mothers to be with a body mass index of 30 or more were more likely to have babies diagnosed with wheezing, prolonged coughs and chest infections in their first year of life, express.co.uk wrote.

The research, carried out in collaboration with University College London and Great Ormond Street Hospital, is thought to provide strong evidence of a correlation between maternal weight and asthma.

Lead author Dr. Katherine Pike, a lung expert at the hospital in Bloomsbury, London, said, “This is some of the clearest evidence of a link between the mother’s weight and asthma in their offspring and we cannot ignore it.

“The trajectory of the development of asthma is established in the womb and certainly in the early years of life and all women need support to assist them in becoming as healthy as possible before they become pregnant.”

The research, published in the journal Pediatric Pulmonology, estimated one in five pregnant women is obese — which means almost 40,000 babies are at risk of asthma like symptoms.

The research was echoed by a previous study, published last month, which showed women who eat too much sugar during pregnancy double their chance of their child going on to develop symptoms of asthma.

The Queen Mary, University of London, study, claimed the sugar link with asthma may be explained by high intakes of fructose triggering an immune response leading to inflammation in developing lungs.