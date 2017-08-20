RSS
1043 GMT August 20, 2017

Published: 0643 GMT August 20, 2017

Diarrhea, vomiting warning: Why you should never drink cloudy water

express.co.uk

Diarrhea and vomiting are symptoms of gastrointestinal illnesses, linked by a new study to drinking cloudy water.

Research has linked drinking cloudy water to gastrointestinal illnesses, express.co.uk reported.

A study by Drexel University found an association between water turbidity — the term for cloudiness or opacity — and acute gastrointestinal illness (AGI).

Gastrointestinal illness refers to diseases involving the gastrointestinal tract.

This includes the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine and rectum, and the related organs of digestion, the liver, gallbladder, and pancreas.

Anneclaire De Roos, associate professor in the Dornsife School of Public Health, said, "More than 10 studies found a link between water turbidity and AGI incidence.

"These results suggest that exposures through drinking water caused a low but detectable number of AGI cases in the regions and time periods studied."

It is thought AGI is caused by waterborne pathogens like norovirus, Giardia, or Cryptosporidium.

They carry symptoms including diarrhea and vomiting. Cloudiness in water is caused by material floating in it.

As such, it is thought undissolved particles may provide some protection for harmful pathogens against disinfectants and give germs a place to hide.

Additionally, cloudiness could indicate a contaminated water source.

Further research is needed to test the links under specific conditions, but they suggest water utilities could better monitor their data with the findings.

Other symptoms of gastrointestinal illness include loss of appetite, abdominal pains and cramps, blood in your stools and fever.

Another condition connected to water is Legionnaire's disease, caused by Legionella bacteria.

It can trigger symptoms including mild headaches, muscle pain, high temperature, chills, tiredness and confusion and potentially prove fatal.

You can avoid it by not drinking water that has been sitting for days and running taps for a while when you return home from holiday.

   
