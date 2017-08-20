Stanford psychologist: Internet culture isn’t as toxic as it feels

The Internet feels like a worse place lately. In March, the Pew Research Center cited hate memes, manipulative bots spewing fake news, and media reports declaring the end of Internet innocence as evidence that the social web isn’t “a space where disparate views, ideas and conversations [can] constructively converge.”

Meanwhile, the risks of going online are widely discussed: It can cause depression, or create a ‘toxic mirror’. It can even make us question our deepest principles, qz.com wrote.

Initial excitement over the global village and its possibilities has turned into widespread dismay about the turn civilization’s taking.

Blaming the Internet for society’s ills may feel like a reasonable leap. It’s typical of humans to worry that new tools will ruin the world they know, according to sociologist Frank Furedi.

He noted in a 2014 essay for Aspen Review that Plato worried reading and writing would destroy memory, just as we now worry that the Internet will destroy children’s ability to learn.

Michal Kosinski, a social psychologist and data scientist at Stanford University focusing on personality change research, remained optimistic, however. The Internet only reflects who we already are, he said.

Kosinski’s pioneering approach to digital psychometrics — assessing personality algorithmically using online data — gsve him a unique insight into our online lives. His programs analyze data for what it said about us, like assessing Twitter users’ music preferences for personality clues.

Kosinski is surprisingly optimistic for someone whose spent his career looking at social media from a psychological perspective. The data scientist coordinates the myPersonality project, an international research endeavor to create psycho-demographic profiles of millions of Facebook users.

He is perhaps most well-known for his creation ApplyMagicSauce.com, a predictive engine for free online personality analysis.

In 2012, Kosinski showed that private traits and attributes are predictable based on responses to social media posts — they reveal who we are.

“Computer analysis of personality is much more sophisticated than human analysis because it’s taking tens of thousands of statistical data points and noting dependencies that are invisible to humans,” he said.

That understanding can, of course, be used to manipulate. His algorithmic predictions have proven influential in targeted marketing, and his work reportedly inspired similar technology used in private campaigns designed to push voters to choose Brexit and elect Donald Trump.

Kosinski didn’t endorse that use of his work, but it did give him cause to consider the dangers of Big Data. Still, he said he doesn’t fear a hyperreal post-privacy future because he believes the Internet is making life better, not worse.

“We’re more equal than ever before,” Kosinski said.

”There’s a connection between elites and non-elites that was impossible before global society’s migration online.”

Our first human societies were small villages, where people had intimate relationships and strict social codes. Over time, villages grew into cities with more-distant connections and communications, and leaders became estranged from their communities as a result.

Now, he said, the Internet functions as a very big village — but unlike our initial tiny enclaves, we now have access to global culture and communities.