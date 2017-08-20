Iran attends Bulgarian World Folk 2017

Iran participated in VII World Championship of Folklore 'World Folk 2017' in Bulgaria.

World Folk 2017 is now underway with the attendance of 20 world countries, 100 local and traditional groups and will run until August 27, IRNA reported.

Iranian artists took part in the event for the fourth consecutive year.

The winner will be granted gold medal, diploma of honor and €1,000.

A special feature of the 'World Folk' is that all performances are recorded with professional audio and television equipment and the best of them are repeatedly broadcast by 20 cable televisions in Bulgaria by satellite televisions 'Travel TV', 'Rodina TV' and 'Heroes TV' with coverage across Europe, as well as by the Web Television 'EuroFolkTV' at tv.eurofolk.com.

The main goal of 'World Folk 2017’ is to protect and popularize the traditional folk arts through enormous possibilities of mass media.

The festival is under the patronage of UNESCO.