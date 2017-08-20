RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1042 GMT August 20, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 199001
Published: 0852 GMT August 20, 2017

Iran attends Bulgarian World Folk 2017

Iran attends Bulgarian World Folk 2017
irna.ir

Iran participated in VII World Championship of Folklore 'World Folk 2017' in Bulgaria.

World Folk 2017 is now underway with the attendance of 20 world countries, 100 local and traditional groups and will run until August 27, IRNA reported.

Iranian artists took part in the event for the fourth consecutive year.

The winner will be granted gold medal, diploma of honor and €1,000.

A special feature of the 'World Folk' is that all performances are recorded with professional audio and television equipment and the best of them are repeatedly broadcast by 20 cable televisions in Bulgaria by satellite televisions 'Travel TV', 'Rodina TV' and 'Heroes TV' with coverage across Europe, as well as by the Web Television 'EuroFolkTV' at tv.eurofolk.com.

The main goal of 'World Folk 2017’ is to protect and popularize the traditional folk arts through enormous possibilities of mass media.

The festival is under the patronage of UNESCO.

   
KeyWords
Bulgarian
attends
Folk
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/6886 sec