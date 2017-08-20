RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1043 GMT August 20, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 199002
Published: 0854 GMT August 20, 2017

Iran to launch museum in Persepolis ancient site

Iran to launch museum in Persepolis ancient site
irna.ir

The newly discovered gateway to the city of Parseh in the Persepolis, located in Iran's Fars Province near Shiraz, will be turned into a museum, the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism (RICHT) said.

The site will soon be turned into a museum, allowing all tourists to come and visit the historical site, the institute quoted Head of the Archeological Exploration Team Alireza Askari as saying,

According to Askari, Iran Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization intends to promote tourism in the area by launching such a museum site, IRNA reported.

“The city of Parseh in Persepolis is an expanded area of the debris of the ancient monuments around the Persepolis, which was a city in the Achaemenid era,” he said.

The city is composed of several sections, the main part of which was the Imperial Citadel with the same modern royal seat of the Persepolis, Askari added.

According to the archeologist, the gateway is a unique venue with the same size of the gateway of Babylon during the rule of Cyrus.

The unique and common style of the two gateways of the Parseh and Babylon in the Achaemenid era is indicative of the cultural link between Parseh and Babylon, the head of the archeological exploration team said.

Babylon, the most important city of ancient Mesopotamia, is located in south of modern Iraq and during three millennia, especially during the Achaemenid era, it was the most important religious city in Mesopotamia, Askari added.

The chronology of the new gateway of the old section and the initial texture of the city of Parseh in the Persepolis indicate that the gateway was built as a reminder of the conquest of Babylon by the Cyrus of the Achaemenid in Parseh, he said.

   
KeyWords
museum
ancient
Persepolis
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0710 sec