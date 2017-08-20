Using radio to confront climate change in Peru

Indigenous communities in the Central Peruvian Amazon marched in the sweltering jungle city of Pucallpa in June to condemn widespread deforestation in their communities and to commemorate Amazonian victims of environmental conflict. In the remote village of Pahoyan, Antonio Rojas Shuna got word of the protest quickly and in his native language, but not on TV or the Internet.

"Our Shipibo brothers inform us of what's going on with our territory and the environment," said Rojas Shuna, 53, as he repaired the foundation of his flood-damaged home.

In the age of instant access to digital information, radio is redefining its purpose in isolated villages in the Peruvian Amazon, where Spanish is a second language and signs of climate change are everywhere.

In Pucallpa and other cities in this region, a growing number of indigenous activists are reclaiming radio to reach communities reeling from environmental issues and to revive their endangered languages.

Limber Maynas Mahya, Chief of Pahoyan, an ethnic Shipibo-Konibo village located 15 hours by boat from Pucallpa along the Ucayali River, said, "The indigenous press send messages and speak to us through their programs and we listen. We feel indigenous.”

His village is struggling to find ways to adapt to deforestation, 36-year-old Mahya told Al Jazeera.

Severe flooding has caused Pahoyan to seek higher ground three times in recent years. This February, the village road became a river.

The community medical center was inundated and waterborne illnesses spread. Without help from the regional government, Shipibo language radio programs in Pucallpa allowed the community to broadcast their struggle and appeal to the outside world for help.

Moises Cardenas Sanchez, host of the environmental program Prensa Libre Intercultural, one of nearly a dozen Shipibo-language radio programs in Pucallpa, said, "Radio is the bridge between the city and indigenous communities."

Environmental NGO Global Witness labels Peru as the fourth deadliest country on the planet to be an environmental activist, with at least 57 murdered since 2002.

In 2014, four Ashaninka indigenous environmental leaders were murdered in the Ucayali department for defending their land against illegal logging — a practice which can yield twice the profit of its legal counterpart.