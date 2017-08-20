Canadian business owners anxious over NAFTA renegotiations

An Ontario milk cow is seen at Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto, Canada, on August 18, 2017. (XINHUA/LI HAITAO)

Canadian business owners are hoping US negotiators in North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) will be receptive to maintaining, if not improving, the current flow of goods and workers across the border.

The US opened the 23-year-old NAFTA renegotiations with a declaration that it wants major changes to the agreement that shifts the balance of trade.

Raymond Yu, a senior media professional told Xinhua ensuring the current flow of products and skilled personnel is a very realistic prospect in the NAFTA talks and is important to the economies of Canada and the US.

He said the two countries have a very deeply connected supply chain, and employees flowing from one facility on one side of the border to another is very important to make sure that things run quickly and smoothly.

Andy Soong, an Ottawa businessman said that there is a risk the US will want to change the rules of origin and content requirements, affecting tariffs and the bottom line.

He said the current trade agreement is working well for Canada. "Of course, Canadian business people, especially in auto industry, have some great concerns about it, there's no question."

Although the Canadian dairy industry was excluded from the original NAFTA deal in 1994, its supply management system for dairy has long been a point of contention with the United State.

US President Donald Trump has vowed to push Canada for greater access to its markets for American dairy products in the NAFTA talks.

David Hans, a dairy farmer in Ontario said that there is a lot of inaccuracy in the perception of unfairness on Canada's part.

He voiced his wish that Canadian dairy industry would remain out of NAFTA and that US producers turn their focus on their domestic policies to control their problems with overproduction.

The US dairy industry is reportedly unhappy that Canadian producers get profits from price controls, and then could sell skimmed-off higher protein components for cheese-making at lower market prices, squeezing Americans out of a growing market.

Hans is also anxious that the renegotiations may affect the price. Before NAFTA talks, Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Freeland vowed to defend supply management on Canadian farms in the NAFTA negotiations.

Canada's dairy, egg and poultry industries are governed by a supply-management system that dates back to the 1970s. It has three parts: fixed prices, production quotas and tariffs to protect Canadian producers from foreign competition.