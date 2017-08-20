Iraqi PM Abadi announces start of Tal Afar liberation operation

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has announced the commencement of a major offensive to liberate the northern city of Tal Afar from the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group.

"I am saying to Daesh that there's no choice other than to leave or be killed," said Abadi during a televised speech early on Sunday, presstv.ir reported.

Abadi further went on to hail all forces, including army, police, anti-terrorism forces and Popular Mobilization Units, also known as Hashd Sha’abi fighters, that are present in the operations.

"Sons of our honorable people you will see another promise being fulfilled. The city of Tal Afar is making ready to join other liberated areas as the heroes are being prepared to make sacrifices and exert efforts to liberate this steadfast city.…As we promised before, we promise now that we will continue the liberation process. We triumphed in all the battles we fought, while death and defeat were the fate of Daesh in all the battles they fought,"he said.

On Saturday, spokesman for PMUs announced 20,000 volunteer members of the pro-government fighters are going to participate in the upcoming operation.

In late June, Commander of Nineveh Liberation Operations Major General Najim Abdullah al-Jubouri said there are between 1,500 and 2,000 Daesh militants holed up in Tal Afar, and predicted a relatively easy victory for government forces in the operation saying the terrorists were “worn out and demoralized.”