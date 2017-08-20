RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1043 GMT August 20, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 199009
Published: 0918 GMT August 20, 2017

Iraqi PM Abadi announces start of Tal Afar liberation operation

Iraqi PM Abadi announces start of Tal Afar liberation operation
presstv.ir

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has announced the commencement of a major offensive to liberate the northern city of Tal Afar from the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group.

"I am saying to Daesh that there's no choice other than to leave or be killed," said Abadi during a televised speech early on Sunday, presstv.ir reported.

Abadi further went on to hail all forces, including army, police, anti-terrorism forces and Popular Mobilization Units, also known as Hashd Sha’abi fighters, that are present in the operations.

"Sons of our honorable people you will see another promise being fulfilled. The city of Tal Afar is making ready to join other liberated areas as the heroes are being prepared to make sacrifices and exert efforts to liberate this steadfast city.…As we promised before, we promise now that we will continue the liberation process. We triumphed in all the battles we fought, while death and defeat were the fate of Daesh in all the battles they fought,"he said.

On Saturday, spokesman for PMUs announced 20,000 volunteer members of the pro-government fighters are going to participate in the upcoming operation.  

In late June, Commander of Nineveh Liberation Operations Major General Najim Abdullah al-Jubouri said there are between 1,500 and 2,000 Daesh militants holed up in Tal Afar, and predicted a relatively easy victory for government forces in the operation saying the terrorists were “worn out and demoralized.”

   
KeyWords
operation
announces
Iraqi
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2018 sec