Syrian army crushing terrorists: President Assad

News ID: 199018 Published: 1031 GMT August 20, 2017

This image grab shows Syrian President Bashar al-Assad giving a speech in Damascus on August 20, 2017. (presstv.ir)

Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad said the Syrian army is crushing terrorists and is facilitating national reconciliation in the country.

Assad made the remarks in a televised speech in Damascus on Sunday, presstv.ir wrote.

