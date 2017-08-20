RSS
1043 GMT August 20, 2017

News ID: 199018
Published: 1031 GMT August 20, 2017

Syrian army crushing terrorists: President Assad

Syrian army crushing terrorists: President Assad
This image grab shows Syrian President Bashar al-Assad giving a speech in Damascus on August 20, 2017. (presstv.ir)

Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad said the Syrian army is crushing terrorists and is facilitating national reconciliation in the country.

Assad made the remarks in a televised speech in Damascus on Sunday, presstv.ir wrote.

   
Syria
Bashar al-Assad
terrorists
 
