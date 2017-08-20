Iranian Christian MP slams US report on religious freedom

An Iranian Assyrian Christian lawmaker denounced an annual report by the US government on religious freedom in Iran for its falsification of facts, saying religious minorities in Iran are treated with much more respect than those in the US.

The representative of the Assyrian Christians in the Parliament Yonathan Betkolia dismissed US Department of State’s report on religious freedom in Iran as totally untrue, Tasnim News Agency reported.

“Religious minorities in Iran enjoy all necessary freedoms,” he said, adding that non-Muslim citizens are treated with great respect in Iran.

Christians and other religious minorities in Iran can freely perform their rites without any restriction, the lawmaker went on to say.

Religious minorities, including Christians, Jews and Zoroastrians have representatives in the Iranian Parliament.

On Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi dismissed the US report on religious freedom as “unrealistic, baseless, and biased,” saying the report pursues certain political objectives.

Qassemi said the report contained “subjective and groundless interpretations,” warning such interpretations about religions and religious beliefs could lead to the escalation of inter-religious conflicts all to no avail.

He also criticized the report for portraying a “distorted” image of the situation of religious freedom in Iran.

“This report has once again presented a distorted politicized image using unsubstantiated claims about religious freedom in the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Qassemi said.

The State Department’s International Religious Freedom Report for 2016 has accused Iran of not respecting the rights of religious minorities, alleging that the Islamic Republic has restricted religious freedom in the country.

Qassemi said the US only seeks the “political exploitation of religious diversity in the world,” adding that Washington seemed to lack a realistic understanding of the internal situation of countries, especially their demographic and religious conditions.

He stressed that the Iranian nation freely practiced their religions within the framework of law that supports religious freedom.