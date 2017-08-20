RSS
News ID: 199028
Published: 0229 GMT August 20, 2017

Turkish PM: Tehran, Moscow, Ankara working on lasting truce in Syria

Turkish PM: Tehran, Moscow, Ankara working on lasting truce in Syria

Turkey, Russia and Iran are cooperating to establish lasting truce in Syria, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Sunday.

"We work together to ensure the cease-fire in Syria. We have a goal to make a lasting truce out of the temporary cease-fire," he said, commenting on the recent and forthcoming visits by the high-ranking Russian and Iranian military to Ankara, TASS reported.

Last week, Iranian Chief of the Armed Forces General Staff Mohammad Hossein Baqeri paid a visit to the Turkish capital city for talks with his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The talks focused on issues of ensuring security at the border and anti-terror efforts. The sides agreed to exchange intelligence data.

Turkey, Iran and Russia are brokers in the Kazakhstan peace talks on Syria. At the latest round of talks in May, the three countries announced plans to establish “de-escalation zones” throughout the Arab country.    

 

   
