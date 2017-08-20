Iranians claim four bronzes in Summer Universiade

Sports Desk

Iranian athletes grabbed four bronze medals at the 2017 Summer Universiade in Taipei City, Chinese Taipei.

On Sunday, Iran’s Mohammad Fotoohi suffered a defeat at the semifinal of the men's individual saber of the fencing competitions to settle for the third spot.

Fotoohi’s compatriot, Mohammad Rahbari, also representing Iran in the individual saber contests, clinched the bronze medal after he was beaten by his Hungarian opponent at the semis.

Elsewhere in Taekwondo competitions, Mahdi Jamali claimed the bronze in men’s individual freestyle poomsae claiming 75.8 pts as athletes from South Korea and USA took the gold and silver, respectively.

Fatemeh Hesam was Iran’s other bronze winner at the taekwondo games as she finished third in women's individual freestyle poomsa.

Also on the first day of the competitions, Iran’s volleyball team started its campaign in style as the Asian side eased past Cyprus in straight sets (25-18, 25-14, 25-12).

Iran will face the UAE in its second fixture later today.

More than 7500 athletes represent 144 countries at the 29th edition of the Summer Universiade in Taipei City which will continue until August 30.