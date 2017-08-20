Barca to increase Coutinho offer to £130m

Barcelona is preparing to increase the offer for Philippe Coutinho to £130 million in the hope that Liverpool will finally agree to sell the Brazilian.

Liverpool flatly turned down a third bid of £119 million on Friday but it has since emerged that only £80 million was guaranteed, the Sunday Express reported.

The rest of the money would have been made up in add-ons, including a payment if Coutinho wins World Player of the Year award.

And even then Barca wanted to spread payments over five years.

Liverpool has so far dug in, insisting that Coutinho is not for sale – but the Reds are believed to value the playmaker at around £140 million.

Coutinho has made no secret of his desire to move to the Nou Camp but only signed a new five-year contract this year.

He handed in a transfer request earlier this month shortly after Liverpool declared he was not for sale.

The Catalan giant was left stunned by Neymar's decision to leave the club in a £200 million deal for Paris Saint-Germain.

Barca will need to offer a much bigger down payment to tempt them into doing business.