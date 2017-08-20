OPEC chief hails Zanganeh reappointment

Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Mahammad Sanusi Barkindo, in a letter congratulated Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh on his reappointment.

According to Shana, he wrote in his letter, "On behalf of all of the staff at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, please permit me, Your Excellency, to wish you ever success in this role over the coming years."

The letter continued, "I have no doubt that the constructive relationship that exists between the Islamic Republic of Iran and OPEC will continue to flourish during your tenure. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank you for the personal support that you have given to me since my appointment as secretary general."

President Hassan Rouhani came in full support of Zanganeh in his speech in the Parliament to defend his cabinet picks.

He underlined that the world was already looking up to the veteran Iranian minister who has served in various positions in almost all administrations after Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Zanganeh is specifically credited at home for what many see as his success in raising Iran's oil and gas production capacity.

He also specifically drew cheers from the lawmakers for strengthening Iran's ranking in OPEC.

"Currently you are the longest serving minister in OPEC and, therefore, the most experienced, your reappointment is a vote for continuity, stability and further productive collaboration between OPEC and non-OPEC," Shana further quoted Barkindo as telling Zanganeh in his letter.

"I am delighted that OPEC will continue to benefit from your vast reservoir of knowledge and rich fountain of wisdom for many years to come."