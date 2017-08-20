Iran boosts crude exports to East Asia

Iran exported two million barrels of crude oil recovered from South Pars Oilfield to East Asian countries in four shipments, Oil Ministry said.

The shipment was made possible following the dispatch by National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) of a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit over the layer, Shana reported.

South Pars is not only the largest gas field in the world, but it also has oil layers that have not been recovered since the 11th government assumed office in 2013.

Qatar was recovering oil from South Pars Oilfield for several years, but Iran had missed the opportunity because of lack of technical equipment sanctioned by the US and its allies.

According to the Oil Ministry official news website, Deputy Managing Director of the National Iranian Oil Company for Engineering and Development Affairs Gholamreza Manouchehri announced in March that oil recovery from South Pars had kicked off.

South Pars, a supergiant gas field Iran shares with Qatar in Persian Gulf waters, is estimated to contain over 14 billion barrels of oil in its oil layer.

Meanwhile, on Sunday a senior Iranian oil sector official expressed optimism that Iran's crude oil export to Russia will begin by late September or late October 2017.

Amirhossein Zamani-Nia, the deputy oil minister for international affairs and trading said that Tehran and Moscow will conclude a crude oil sales contract to Russia within the next 2 or 3 months.

He said Iran will receive cash from Russia in euros, adding 50 percent of the amount will be paid in cash and the rest will be used to finance import of goods from Russia to Iran.

The official described the deal as a very important contract, adding the agreement has the potential to enhance Iran-Russia ties in all sectors.

Energy Minister Alexander Novak said recently Russia is negotiating daily purchases of 100,000 barrels of crude oil from Iran.

The two countries are currently discussing the terms of a potential agreement, Novak said, adding he expected the deal to be reached within weeks.

Russia's state trading enterprise Promsirieimport has been authorized by the government to carry out the purchase, he said on the sidelines of an economic forum in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.