Iran, Switzerland agree on further nuclear safety cooperation

Iranian and Swiss nuclear regulatory authorities agreed to enhance cooperation during a meeting in Switzerland.

The nuclear agreement was reached in a Sunday meeting between Director of Swiss Federal Nuclear Safety Inspectorate (ENSI) Hans Wanner and the Head of Iran's Center for Nuclear Safety System Hojjatollah Salehi, IRNA reported.

The meeting followed an agreement signed in 2016 between the two countries aimed at preparing the ground for further nuclear safety cooperation.

Last year, Iran and Switzerland signed the agreement in the Austrian capital, Vienna, foreseeing bilateral cooperation in the area of nuclear safety. It was signed following Iran’s nuclear deal with the P5+1 group.

In July 2015, Iran and the P5+1 group, namely Russia, China, France, Britain, the US and Germany, signed a landmark nuclear deal, called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The deal, which came into force in January, envisaged Tehran scaling back its nuclear program in return for the lifting of all anti-Iran nuclear-related sanctions.

Switzerland has assumed the presidency of the Western European Nuclear Regulators Association (WENRA).

Int'l conference on Iran

Switzerland is also to host an international conference on Iran in the coming days, Fars News Agency reported on Sunday.

Iran's private sector will send a delegation to the European country on September 27 to participate in the three-day International Conference of Iran.

The conference will examine the economic situation in Iran 20 months after the implementation of JCPOA and the lifting of sanctions against Tehran.

Swiss Ambassador to Tehran Giulio Haas had earlier voiced his country's willingness to broaden economic and trade relations with Iran on April.

The Swiss envoy said that the volume of investment by Swiss businessmen in Iran has doubled in recent years.

"During the past four years, the number of Swiss tourists, who have visited Iran, has increased from 5,000 to 15, 000," he said, adding, "The two countries enjoy cordial relations in the fields of tourism industry."