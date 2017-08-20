RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0557 GMT August 20, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 199042
Published: 0302 GMT August 20, 2017

Iran to host 2nd int'l aluminum expo in September

Iran to host 2nd int'l aluminum expo in September

The Second Iran International Aluminum Expo will be held in Markazi Province in central Iran in late September.

The exhibition center of Markazi Province will host the event from September 18 to 22.

According to ISNA, three other exhibitions will also be held concurrently with the aluminum expo in the province.

Major provincial companies and industrial units as well as organizations such as the Iranian Aluminum Company (IRALCO), Lajvar Company, Lajvar Hydraulic Company, Shazand Petrochemical Company, Shazand Power Plant, Markazi Province Electric Distribution Company, Markazi Province Regional Water Company, Markazi Province Rural Water and Wastewater Company and Machine Sazi Arak will take part in the event.

In addition, delegations from Russia, China, Italy, Serbia and Slovenia as well as the ambassadors of these countries to Iran will attend the fair.

The exhibition will be held in cooperation with Markazi Province Governorship and Iran Trade Promotion Organization.

   
KeyWords
expo
September
aluminum
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0674 sec