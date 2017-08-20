Over 142,000 tons of gold minerals extracted from Zarshuran

Over 142,000 tons of gold minerals were extracted from Zarshuran mine, the Middle East's biggest gold deposit, in the northwestern province of West Azerbaijan, during March 21-July 22.

According to Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), the mine is expected to yield 40,000 tons of minerals during the four-month period, imidro.gov.ir reported.

The report added that 360,000 tons of the extracted gold minerals have been deposited in the complex as feedstock for a 12-month period to produce gold ingots.

According to the second phase of development plan of Zarshuran gold complex, the production capacity of the plant will increase to two million tons, the report said.

Production from Zarshuran near the city of Takab, West Azarbaijan, began in November 2014 with the inauguration of a facility to process three metric tons of gold on top of 2.5 tons of silver and one ton of mercury per year.

Iran's Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade has identified up to 15 mines so far, capable of yielding 320 metric tons of processed gold.

The provinces of West and East Azarbaijan, as well as Isfahan and Khorasan Razavi hold the country's biggest gold reserves.