RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0558 GMT August 20, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 199043
Published: 0304 GMT August 20, 2017

Over 142,000 tons of gold minerals extracted from Zarshuran

Over 142,000 tons of gold minerals extracted from Zarshuran

Over 142,000 tons of gold minerals were extracted from Zarshuran mine, the Middle East's biggest gold deposit, in the northwestern province of West Azerbaijan, during March 21-July 22.

According to Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), the mine is expected to yield 40,000 tons of minerals during the four-month period, imidro.gov.ir reported.

The report added that 360,000 tons of the extracted gold minerals have been deposited in the complex as feedstock for a 12-month period to produce gold ingots.

According to the second phase of development plan of Zarshuran gold complex, the production capacity of the plant will increase to two million tons, the report said.

Production from Zarshuran near the city of Takab, West Azarbaijan, began in November 2014 with the inauguration of a facility to process three metric tons of gold on top of 2.5 tons of silver and one ton of mercury per year.

Iran's Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade has identified up to 15 mines so far, capable of yielding 320 metric tons of processed gold.

The provinces of West and East Azarbaijan, as well as Isfahan and Khorasan Razavi hold the country's biggest gold reserves.

   
KeyWords
Zarshuran
gold
mine
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0548 sec