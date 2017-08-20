Sunken US warship found in Pacific Ocean

USS Indianapolis was discovered on Friday more than 18,000 feet (5.5 kilometers) below the surface of the Pacific Ocean somewhere in the Philippine Sea, the US Navy said on Saturday.

The heavy cruiser was returning from its secret mission to deliver enriched uranium and other parts for the nuclear bomb that would soon be dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima when it was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine in the North Pacific Ocean on July 30, 1945.

The battleship was carrying 1,196 sailors and crew members when it sunk in 12 minutes, leading to the death of 879 crew.

The ship's rapid sinking and the lack of a distress call meant the ship's location had long been a mystery.

A team of civilian researchers found the wreckage after a Navy historian unearthed new information in 2016 about the warship's last movements that pointed to a new search area.

The researchers, led by Paul Allen, a Microsoft Corp co-founder, spent months searching in a 600-square-mile (1,500-square-kilometer) patch of ocean. Allen said in a statement on his website that the US Navy had asked him to keep the precise location confidential.

The Navy said it had plans to honor the 22 survivors from the Indianapolis still alive.

The ship is well-known for carrying parts for the atomic bomb nicknamed "Little Boy" as well as enriched uranium fuel for its nuclear reaction.

Those supplies were delivered to Tinian island, a US territory located in the northwestern Pacific Ocean. The island was the location where US bombers carried the two atomic bombs that destroyed Hiroshima and Nagasaki.