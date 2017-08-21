Social media didn’t kill email, but it did change it

Too much digital ink has been spilled over the apparent demise of email. ‘What’s to replace email’, and ‘why email is dead’, are all well-worn topics musing over a thin premise: Social media will replace the well-worn 45-year-old medium. Yes, social media and collaboration platforms are now established, critical work tools. But these tools work alongside email, each channel complementing the other’s strengths.

Still, over the past two decades, social networks have guided email’s continued development and vice versa and it will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. User-design, personalized communications and other elements bleed across the social-email divide. These changes can be boiled down to three elements, each improving on email’s multimodal roles in today’s world, thenextweb.com reported.

Email has always acted as a unifying element in the digital ecosystem. Digital registration, authentication and more almost always use email as the common denominator. Today, email has evolved thanks to the inclusion of more customer-centric data. These data range from social, to mobile, to offline, and more, and can be focused into a targeted medium that is as responsive and real-time as any social network.

But data is only half of the equation. How users interact with email and for what purpose has changed to accommodate both the growth of social and incorporate social’s ability to relay information in a quick manner.

Until the advent and mass adoption of smartphones, email and social had a significant disconnect best described as immediacy. Social moved very quickly while conveying only headlines to attract a user’s attention. This headline functioned much in the same way as subject lines in email. Smartphones levelled the playing field by forcing all messaging channels to reorient themselves to a more headline focused display.

While social was already there due to character restrictions and just how the medium was conceived, email went through a metamorphosis that brought the friendly from, subject line and pre-header text into central focus. Instead of thinking ‘above the fold’ based on preview panes, people had to start thinking in terms of the inbox’s list-view and how to grab the attention of the recipient as rapidly as possible.

The reliable nature of email is one reason why many services employ it as a verification method. It helps prove, at the very least, there is a human at the end of the line, and not a bot. Email addresses are also used to verify and recover accounts and can act as a second form of verification, should a user or service need it. This is a powerful mechanism that most social networks have adopted as they push further into building out transactional and file-sharing services.

In addition, social media sites are learning how to craft small, but impactful communications between a group of trusted friends while facilitating an activity or action. These communications are not just simple interactions like sharing photos, they’re sharing dynamic maps, locations, coordinating bill payments and more. Like email, social networks are evolving to meet the needs of the user wherever and whenever they’re required.