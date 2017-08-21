RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0518 GMT August 21, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 199060
Published: 0509 GMT August 21, 2017

US and South Korean troops start drills amid North Korea standoff

US and South Korean troops start drills amid North Korea standoff
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, center, presides over a cabinet meeting at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. U.S. and South Korean troops have begun annual drills that come after tensions rose over North Korea's two intercontinental ballistic missile tests last month. Moon said Monday the drills are defensive in nature. He says the drills are held regularly because of repeated provocations by North Korea. (KIM JU-HYUNG/YONHAP AP)

SeouL, South Korea – US and South Korean troops have begun annual drills that come after tensions rose over North Korea's two intercontinental ballistic missile tests last month.

The Ulchi Freedom Guardian drills that began Monday are largely computer-simulated war games and will run through August 31. Pyongyang calls the 11-day drills a ‘reckless’ invasion rehearsal that could trigger the uncontrollable phase of a nuclear war, foxnews.com reported.

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said, “Monday the drills are defensive in nature. The drills are held regularly because of repeated provocations by North Korea.

Earlier this month, Trump pledged to answer North Korean aggression with "fire and fury." North Korea, for its part, threatened to launch missiles toward the American territory of Guam.

   
KeyWords
North Korea
US
South Korea
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0540 sec