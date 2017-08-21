Poverty striking rural Illinois at a faster rate than cities

Poverty might be more commonly associated with inner cities, but data shows poverty in rural Illinois, in the US is increasing at a faster rate than in urban areas.

While poverty levels are still higher in urban cities than rural parts of Illinois, the number of people living in poverty in rural areas rose by 12 percent between 2010 and 2015, compared with a 5 percent increase in cities.

Katie Buitrago, director of research at the Social Impact Research Center at Heartland Alliance, said rural poverty gets less attention but is a growing concern. Heartland Alliance is an anti-poverty group working throughout the United States, ilnews.org wrote.

“I think there's a lot of misconceptions about who lives in poverty and it's perceived as sort of an urban inner-city problem,” Buitrago said.

Buitrago also said rural Southern Illinois has the most counties dealing with poverty. Alexander County has the highest poverty rate, at 28.6 percent — more than double the state average of 13.6 percent.

“We're trying to make the case that poverty is an issue throughout Illinois, and that our leadership needs to be committed to taking it on both in urban areas and rural areas,” Buitrago said.

Buitrago said not enough research has been dedicated to identifying the causes for the increase in poverty in rural areas, but factors could include a slow recovery from the recession, an aging population on a fixed income and a less-educated workforce.

The state’s budget crisis also did not help rural communities fight rising poverty, she said.

“The budget crisis really took a toll on the few resources that were available,” Buitrago said. “We're concerned it's going to be hard to bounce back, especially in these areas that didn't have many resources to begin with.