Banks help to drive global growth in dividends

The pace of global dividend growth grew in the second quarter of 2017, thanks to more evenly spread economic growth and a revival in banking sector payouts following years of stress tests that have eroded profitability.

Underlying dividends — excluding special dividends and adjusting for currency movements and other factors — rose 7.2 percent in the three months to the end of June compared with the same period in 2016, the strongest quarterly performance since late 2015, ft.com reported.

The rise was partly driven by ‘more synchronized’ global economic growth, according to the Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index report. Last year, low earnings and uncertainty over the US election caused a sharp slowdown in US dividend growth, dragging down the overall figure.

But in the second quarter this year, dividends grew across all regions to give an overall US dollar figure that was up 5.4 per cent year-on-year.

“The global economy is very supportive for company profits and dividends at present,” said Alex Crooke, head of global equity income at Janus Henderson.

Financial institutions accounted for half of global dividend growth in the quarter, the report said, with bank dividends growing nearly 9 per cent year-on-year to $58.4 billion.

The sector was ‘continuing to normalize its profitability’, Crooke said, after dividends had been knocked by requirements to build up capital levels for post-crisis stress tests.

“Once you’ve rebuilt capital to levels that the regulators are happy with, then surplus cash is either being invested into growing the business or being returned to shareholders,” he said.

Regulators in June gave US banks the go-ahead to pay out almost all their earnings to shareholders this year, an estimated total of almost $100 billion from the six largest banks.

Overall, Janus Henderson upgraded its 2017 forecast for underlying dividend growth 5.5 percent to $1.208 trillion, up $50 billion from an initial forecast in January.

US payouts grew 5.9 percent in the second quarter in underlying terms, while the figure for emerging market dividends was up 27.1 percent, boosted by higher earnings among metals miners.

In Europe, underlying growth increased 5.8 percent, with 86 percent of companies either raising or holding their dividend year-on-year. Commerzbank was a notable exception: it cancelled its payment as it undergoes a costly restructuring.

In the UK, underlying dividend growth was 6.1 percent, better than Janus Henderson had been expecting. This was because of a ‘significant improvement’ in payouts in the mining sector, the report said, citing a move by Glencore to restore its dividend.

Nevertheless, headline UK dividends fell 3.5 percent to $32.5 billion, largely because of falls in the value of sterling against the dollar after the UK voted to leave the EU in June 2016.