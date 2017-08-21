RSS
0843 GMT August 21, 2017

News ID: 199065
Published: 0616 GMT August 21, 2017

Britain's post-Brexit trade deals make world safer place

Britain's post-Brexit trade deals make world safer place
telegraph.co.uk

Britain's post-Brexit trade deals will make the world a safer place by forging new alliances between the UK and other nations, the country's new chief trade negotiator said.

Crawford Falconer warns of the ‘destructive political consequences of closed markets’ as he calls on the G20 to break down trade barriers to boost global security.

Writing in The Telegraph he said the UK will lead efforts to avoid conflict by creating new trade allies around the world.

Falconer will this week begin work alongside Liam Fox at the Department for International Trade and act as an ambassador for new deals.

Setting out his plan, he writes: "There is a powerful political and security element to getting this right. History is littered with instances of the destructive political consequences of closed markets."

   
