0843 GMT August 21, 2017

News ID: 199069
Published: 0645 GMT August 21, 2017

Iran ranks 2nd in 2017 FIBA Asia Cup

Iran ranks 2nd in 2017 FIBA Asia Cup
iransportspress.com

Iran national basketball team stood second in 2017 FIBA Asia Cup held in Lebanon.

After defeating India, Syria, Jordan and South Korea, Iran advanced final match, IRNA reported.

During the final match Iran was overpowered by Australian rival 79-56 and grabbed the second title.

Iran and Australia had won all games in quarter-finals and semi-final stages.

About 100 Iranians together with Iran ambassador to Beirut Mohammad Fathali participated in the arena.

The 2017 FIBA Asia Cup (formerly known as the FIBA Asia Championship) was the 29th continental basketball championship in Asia. The tournament was organized by FIBA Asia.

The event was held on August 8-20 in Nouhad Nawfal Stadium, Lebanon.

   
KeyWords
Iran
FIBA
Asia
 
