Reasons why you might be suffering from bladder problems

Having a weak or over-active bladder is very common — but it’s still a largely taboo subject.

At least ten million Brits suffer and half are too embarrassed to see a doctor about it, mirror.co.uk reported.

A similar number feel — uncomfortable even discussing it with partners, according to the charity Bladder Health UK.

Here are some of the causes and treatments available.

Diabetes

Three-quarters of people with diabetes experience excessive thirst and the need to wee more frequently.

When there’s excess glucose in the blood, the kidneys react by trying to flush it out by producing more urine.

How to beat it: See your GP to get your blood glucose levels tested and a treatment plan.

Bladder infection

Weeing frequently combined with a burning sensation can be a sign of a urinary tract infection, which happens when harmful bacteria enter the kidneys, bladder or urethra. Urine can also be cloudy or smell bad.

How to beat it: See your GP for a urine test and then a course of antibiotics.

Weak pelvic floor

Leaking when you cough, sneeze, laugh, jump or lift something heavy probably means you have stress incontinence.

The effects of childbirth are well known, while older women are commonly affected by falling estrogen levels which change the muscle tone. Weak pelvic floor can also affect men.

Medications

Certain medications can trigger an overactive bladder — including diuretics, commonly taken for high blood pressure and opioid painkillers.

How to beat it: Speak to your GP about possible alternative medication. Exercises can help.

Enlarged prostate

Men’s prostate glands grow with age, which can put pressure on the bladder and result in the urge to wee more often.

How to beat it: Making lifestyle changes such as stopping drinking liquids an hour before bed, limiting caffeine intake and exercising regularly.

Those with moderate to severe symptoms are often prescribed the medication — finasteride or dutasteride.

These block the effects of the hormone DHT on the prostate gland. However, potential side-effects include impotence.

Too much tea or coffee

Caffeine in tea and coffee is a diuretic, which triggers increased urination.

How to beat it: Try switching to decaffeinated varieties or ease up on the booze — and avoid — taking in fluids for two hours before going to bed.

Too much salt

Researchers have discovered that lowering your salt intake can also lower your need to use the loo.

Similar to diabetics, your kidneys dry to balance the salt in your blood by producing more urine.

How to beat it: The NHS recommends adults eat no more than six grams of salt a day. Always check processed food for content.