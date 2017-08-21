Boosting ties with neighbors among Zarif top priorities

Preserving the nuclear agreement, maintain good ties with neighbors and following a diplomacy based on Economy of Resistance shape the top priorities of Iran's Foreign Ministry in the new cabinet, Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

Elaborating on the Iranian Foreign Ministry's policy in the previous government, Zarif said that in his televised remarks on Sunday night that the hurdles faced by the country's economy should be eliminated, IRNA reported.

The top diplomat added that efforts should be focused on moving in line with economic diplomacy.

Zarif was reinstated as Iran's Foreign Minister after a vote of confidence by the Parliament earlier on Sunday.

'Establishing an economic department in the Foreign Ministry is going to offer a new mechanism to focus on economic development,' the Minister added.

“Preserving the nuclear agreement and preventing the US from violating the landmark international deal also is among top priorities of the Ministry,” Zarif said.

“The United States should not be allowed to violate the agreement at Iran's expense,” he added.

“At the time of the nuclear talks, the nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was formulated based on distrust in the US with some legal mechanism put in place to address the issue,” he said.

“Unfortunately, we are in a region overwhelmed with disturbances and enmities that are the outcome of wrong policies adopted by some states in the region and their dangerous interference as well as the extremism supported by some countries in and out of the region,” Zarif said.

“Iran as the most powerful and safe country in the region, has some responsibilities, including restoring peace in the region,” the Foreign Minister said.

“Boosting regional cooperation is necessary for advancing Iran's foreign policy goals,” he said, adding that Iran can rely on regional markets to enhance domestic productions and employment.

He also noted that non-oil, technical and engineering exports, that play a significant role in employment, would be at the center of attention.