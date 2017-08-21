Global warming, habitat conversion curb biodiversity

Nature is becoming homogenized, researchers at the University of California (UC), Davis, claimed in a new study.

The research, published in the journal Global Change Biology, suggested the combination of climate change and habitat conversion are curbing biodiversity and encouraging uniformity, UPI wrote.

When a team of researchers surveyed the mix of plant and bird species in Costa Rican forests, they found certain species tend to thrive in wetter sections of the forest, while others prefer drier sections.

Among open acreage, where forests have been converted to farmland, researchers found the species with a preference for dry sites where omnipresent — thriving in both wet and dry fields.

Lead study author Daniel Karp, an assistant professor of conservation biology at UC Davis, said "Across Central and South America, we are seeing large areas being converted from native forest to agriculture, and droughts are becoming more frequent.

"Both of these global pressures are favoring the same species and threatening the same species.

“This means we may be losing biodiversity faster than we previously thought when we were studying climate change and habitat conversion individually."

Karp and his colleagues found the conversion of forests to farms is proving most harmful to a variety of tropical bird species, including tanagers, manakins and woodcreepers.

Meanwhile, blackbirds, doves and sparrows are adapting relatively easily to the open fields.

Karp added, "Now that we know this, we know what to focus on from a conservation perspective.”

Researchers hope to encourage the targeted preservation of wetter sections of forests, and persuade farmers working on traditionally wet acreage to preserve small sections of forest on their land.