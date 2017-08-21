Foreign Ministry: Nuclear deal top on Iran government priorities

Upholding and protecting Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and the achievements made in the aftermath of the agreement constitute main priorities of the new government, Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

“The JCPOA is an international deal supported by many major world countries,” Bahram Qasemi said during his weekly press conference on Monday, IRNA reported.

Answering a question on Iran Foreign Ministry's stance regarding developments in Iraqi Kurdistan region, Qasemi said, “Iran has a clear position as far as the referendum in the region and its sovereignty and territorial integrity are concerned.”

Iraqi Kurdistan Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs, Mustafa Qadir, has recently commented on remarks by Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, saying that Iran, by talking about Kurdish people's rights tends to intervene in the internal affairs of the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

But, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman said that Baqeri's remarks were accurate and timely.

Taking a question on the racist accident in the United States for which US President Donald Trump showed no reaction; Qasemi said the US new government remains to assume double standard policies both domestically and internationally.

According to 'The Guardian' web site 'violence prompted by a white nationalist rally opposing a plan to remove from a Charlottesville park a statue of the Confederate general Robert E Lee – saw a 32-year-old woman who was protesting against hate groups, Heather Heyer, killed after being run over by a car.

More than 30 people were injured in clashes between far right supporters and counter-protesters. Two state police officers also died in a helicopter crash after assisting in efforts to quell the unrest.