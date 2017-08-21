RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1143 GMT August 21, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 199085
Published: 1042 GMT August 21, 2017

Qatar denies blocking Saudi planes ferrying pilgrims to hajj

Qatar denies blocking Saudi planes ferrying pilgrims to hajj
Qatar said it had only referred the Saudi Arabian Airlines flight to its Islamic affairs ministry (AFP)

Qatar is denying an allegation that it is blocking Saudi planes from transporting Qatari citizens to the annual hajj pilgrimage.

Qatar's Civil Aviation Authority issued the denial early on Monday, saying it told Saudi Arabian Airlines that the request must be coordinated with the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, abcnews.go.com reported.

The airline's general manager, Saleh al-Jasser, said on Sunday that planes had not been allowed to land in the Qatari capital, Doha, despite a request days earlier.

Saudi Arabia and three other Arab countries cut diplomatic and transport links with Qatar and barred its planes from their airspace in early June, accusing it of backing extremists. Qatar denies the allegation.

Saudi Arabia recently reopened its land border to Qatari pilgrims and offered to fly them to hajj.

   
KeyWords
Qatar
Hajj
Saudi Arabia
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1101 sec