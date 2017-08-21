Iran outpowered by top-class Aussies to finish runner-up in FIBA Asia Cup

Iranian players pose with their silver medals as Iran finished second in the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup after a 56-79 defeat against Australia in the final in Beirut, Lebanon, on August 20, 2017. fiba.com

Australia became the first-ever FIBA Asia Cup champion after beating Iran 79-56 in Sunday's Final in Beirut, Lebanon.

The Aussies jumped out to a 12-2 lead early on and never looked back on route to a comfortable victory, fiba.com reported.

Perhaps it was the Iranians’ poor performance in terms of making rebounds and dealing with Australians’ physical advantage in the second quarter, leading to a 25-12 score line in favor of the Boomers, which made the difference at the end of the game.

Iranians bounced back in the third quarter to win it 17-13 but Australia was the better team again in the final quarter to clinch the victory by a 23-point advantage.

Brad Newley had a team-high 18 points for Australia, while Daniel Kickert added 14 and Mitch Creek, the team's leading scorer in the competition, chipped in with a dozen of his own.

Earlier in the day, South Korea upended New Zealand 79-56 in the battle for third place.

Haddadi named Asia Cup MVP

Iranian behemoth Hamed Haddadi's consistently impressive performance was rewarded after he was named Most Valuable Player of the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup.

Haddadi had 18 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 blocked shots for Iran in the final. For the entire tournament, the 2.18m center averaged 16.2 points, 10.8 rebounds. 6.5 assists and 1.8 blocks per game and had a 20.5 efficiency rating.

The 32-year-old spearheaded Iran's mesmerizing run throughout the entire field, winning its first six games before the final. Haddadi goes down in history as the first ever MVP of the new FIBA Asia Cup.

Haddadi was also named in the FIBA Asia Cup 2017 All-Star Five.

Joining Haddadi, his fellow countryman Mohammad Jamshidi, the host’s veteran Fadi al-Khatib, South Korean Oh Se Keun and Shea Ili of New Zealand were all picked in the team of the tournament.