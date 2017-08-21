Russian airstrikes kill over 200 Daesh terrorists in Syria

The Russian Air Force killed a large number of Daesh terrorists and destroyed their vehicles and large caliber weapons as they were heading to the Syrian city of Deir Ezzor, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The ministry further noted that more than 200 terrorists have been killed in the strikes, RT reported.

The strikes on the terrorist column destroyed around 20 SUVs armed with large-caliber weapons and mortars. Russian jets have also taken out a number of armored vehicles, including tanks, the ministry added.

The ministry noted that Daesh terrorists, having suffered heavy losses in Raqqa and Homs provinces, are now trying to make their last stand in Deir Ezzor. The defeat of Daesh in the province will probably mark the defeat of the entire terrorist organization.

“The defeat of Daesh in the Deir Ezzor region will be a strategic defeat for the international terrorist group in the Syrian Arab Republic,” the Defense Ministry underlined, echoing the words of Russia's Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.

Just over a week ago, Shoigu said the fall of Daesh in Deir Ezzor might signal the end of the terror group’s self-proclaimed kingdom.

“Today there are key points, including Deir Ezzor. I would say, first of all, Deir Ezzor. There have been military actions for more than one year. People bravely fight there. Regularly, two or three, or it happens, four times a week, food, medicine, ammunition are being delivered there,” Shoigu said. “This is perhaps the main point at the Euphrates, which will in many ways indicate the end of the fight against Daesh.”

Although Damascus remains in control of most parts of the city, including its airbase, Daesh terrorists have for years tried to break the government and territorial defense force’s resistance inside the encircled municipal center.

While thousands have fled over the years, an estimated 125,000 civilians are still living in Deir Ezzor as the army continues their push to liberate the city from the siege.