'Today I saw the fighters', says Conte after London derby triumph

For all the talk of crisis at Stamford Bridge following last week's meltdown against Burnley, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was left saluting his side on Sunday after the Blues edged Tottenham 2-1 in a match they could just as easily have lost.

"I think I must be pleased," said Conte, whose nine-man side was beaten 3-2 by Burnley in its opening match of the new Premier League season, Eurosport reported.

"I want to thank my players because they showed me great desire and heart and I saw today the fighters."

The Italian was particularly pleased because the champion was without the suspended Cesc Fabregas and Gary Cahill, giving Tiemoue Bakayoko his debut and trusting Andreas Christensen at the heart of the defense.

But it was a couple of old hands in David Luiz and Marcos Alonso who stood out.

Luiz stood strong when Spurs threatened to overrun Chelsea with the quick-fire passing that served them so well last season and Alonso scored a couple for the Blues, first of which came through a beautiful long-range free-kick midway through the first half.

"David played very well, it was an amazing performance from him," said Conte.

Conte again said the club was working toward strengthening the squad in the transfer window, with at least three arrivals expected.

"For us it is very important to be focused on ourselves. We know a lot of teams have improved since last season," he said.

"The club is trying to do its best in the transfer market but today I must be satisfied with my players because they gave me everything."

‘Wembley not to blame’

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino refused to blame the club's Wembley hoodoo for the 2-1 London derby defeat.

Spurs extended the poor form that always dogged them at the national stadium where they have won just two of their past 11 games, a record far inferior to Chelsea who have now won nine in 11.

Pochettino, though, said he was "only disappointed and not frustrated or upset by the defeat" in a game which Spurs dominated.

"The Wembley effect is not the reason we lost the game," he said.

"It is not fair to blame a stadium that is one of the best places to play football in the world."

Pochettino batted away suggestions that his players were affected by the size of the pitch, which is eight percent bigger than their old home which is being replaced by a new, 61000-seater stadium due to open for the 2018-2019 season.

"If you love football you know that Wembley is not the problem. We didn't lose because of the pitch but because they were more clinical in front of goal than us," Pochettino said.

"What is more important was the performance which I am happy with."

On another day, Harry Kane would have buried any number of the chances he spurned on Sunday and Christian Eriksen also went close. But, for all their effort and possession, Spurs could not break down a battling Chelsea side.

"Chelsea set out to contain us and I am happy to lose in that way," Pochettino said.