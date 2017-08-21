Police warn Barcelona attack fugitive 'dangerous, possibly armed'

Spanish police warned on Monday that the suspected driver of a van that mowed down pedestrians in Barcelona was dangerous and likely armed, as a manhunt for the Moroccan national widened across Europe.

Police in Catalonia launched an appeal for information about the fugitive, Younes Abouyaaqoub, 22, believed to be the last remaining member of a 12-man cell, AFP reported.

The other suspects have been killed by police or detained following last week's attacks in Barcelona and the seaside resort of Cambrils. Daesh claimed responsibility for the assaults, believed to be its first in Spain.

Authorities on Monday raised the death toll of the attacks to 15, confirming that Pau Perez, a 34-year-old man found stabbed to death in a Ford Focus outside Barcelona on Friday, was killed by Abouyaaqoub.

The police had fired at the car as it forced the checkpoint shortly after the Barcelona carnage, and later found Perez stabbed dead in the vehicle.

Investigators believe the victim was the owner of the car, which was hijacked by Abouyaaqoub to make his getaway after the Barcelona assault.

Describing Abouyaaqoub as around 1.80 meters (five feet, 11 inches) tall, police tweeted four photographs of the man with short black hair, including three pictures in which he was wearing a black and white striped T-shirt.

He is "dangerous and could be armed," police in Catalonia said Monday, as officials also announce that they have identified all 15 victims in the assaults.

Spanish authorities were also officially notifying European police Monday of the identity of the suspect to enable the launch of a Europe-wide manhunt.

"We have to talk to European police to notify them of the identity because this person... is likely being sought in all European countries," said Catalonia regional Interior Minister Joaquim Forn.

The suspected terrorists had been preparing bombs for “one or more attacks in Barcelona,” regional police chief Josep Lluis Trapero told reporters, revealing that traces of triacetone triperoxide (TATP) – a homemade explosive that is a Daesh hallmark – had also been found.

The suspects accidentally caused an explosion at the house on the eve of Thursday’s attack in Barcelona – an error that likely forced them to modify their plans.

Instead, they used a vehicle to smash into crowds on Barcelona's Las Ramblas Boulevard as it was thronged with tourists, killing 13 people and injuring about 100.

Several hours later, a similar attack in the seaside town of Cambrils left one woman dead. Police shot and killed the five attackers in Cambrils, some of whom were wearing fake explosive belts and carrying knives.